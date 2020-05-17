Open for Business: Jointworx Physical Therapy

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Jointworx Physical Therapy

Physical address: 50 Buck Creek Plaza Ste. 210 Avon, CO 81620 and 1140 Edwards Village Blvd. B 208 Edwards, CO 81632

Phone number: Avon – 970-470-4023 or Edwards – 970-569-3883

Email: office@jointworx.com

Website: http://www.jointworx.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Jointworx Physical Therapy is currently open in both locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for physical therapy and Pilates rehab. Massage therapy services are not available at this time.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are currently only seeing “well” patients and we are requiring all patients and staff to wear masks. We are scheduling patients to prevent overcrowding and overlapping appointments in each clinic. All equipment is cleaned and disinfected after each patient, and everyone entering the facilities must use hand sanitizer. Thermometers are even available to use if fever is suspected.

How can the community support you?

The community can support us by scheduling appointments when they need PT by calling Avon at 970-470-4023 or Edwards at 970-569-3883. Purchasing gift certificates for massage (once it’s available according to CO DORA) is another way to support us.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our Facebook page and our website have updated information about our current offerings, but we now have our awesome office managers, Pamela and Jennifer, back in both offices to answer the phones or any questions people may have.

What’s the response been?

Overwhelmingly, patients have been thankful for being able to be seen for physical therapy. Some of our older or at-risk populations have chosen and been advised not to come in. Although it takes more effort to do everything with wearing masks, the extra washing, etc., employees have largely been happy to return to their jobs.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We plan to continue to add additional staff and hours to accommodate our patients. And will add massage therapy services back in as allowed.