Open for Business: Leonora

Name of business: Leonora

Physical address: 16 Vail Road Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-477-8020

Email: mwinkelmeyer@thesebastianvail.com

Website: thesebastianvail.com/experience/leonora

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering limited touch full-service dining indoors and out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays with Happy Hour at 3 p.m. daily. We are also offering takeout during breakfast and dinner daily, which is new for us.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are observing proper social distancing and have reduced our available seating to 50% indoors and spaced our patio tables out more. Our team members wear masks at all times and we have added more steps to how we clean the restaurant before and after service and how we clean tables and chairs after each party is finished. We have QR codes for our menus on all our tables, though we still offer a paper menu if the guest wants one and we dispose of the paper menu after each guest. We provide sanitizer and wipes for all our guests and baggies for our guests to keep their masks in while they are at their table.

How can the community support you?

Order takeout, make a reservation or just walk in for breakfast or dinner and come join us for Happy Hour on our patio daily at 3 p.m.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website and opentable.com are both updated constantly.

What’s the response been?

A lot of our guests are thankful that we were able to survive the past four months and that we were able to reopen when we did. Our team has been very supportive and is excited and happy to be back at work. We are glad to see a lot of our regulars from past seasons still coming in to dine with us and bringing new faces with them.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are planning on keeping an ear to the ground to see where the industry is headed and what our guests and team members want to see from us, while still giving the service and experience that Leonora has come to be known for over the past few years. We are excited to be open and serving our guests again and look forward to meeting expectations for our guests in the future.