Open for Business: Lookout Lobby Bar at The Westin

The Lookout Lobby Bar at the Westin offers live local music Fridays through Mondays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is also hosting a special Sunday cocktail class each Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Name of business: The Lookout Lobby Bar at The Westin

Physical address: 126 Riverfront Lane

Phone number: 970-790-6600

Website: http://www.westinriverfront.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The Lookout is now open from noon to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can enjoy live local music Fridays through Mondays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Lookout is also hosting a special Sunday cocktail class each Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Westin guests will be treated to a refreshed lobby experience this summer, including expanded dining and cocktail menus from The Lookout Lobby Bar. The new menu includes a variety of bites, snacks, salads and boards, including the cheese and charcuterie board and a seafood board featuring smoked trout pate, salmon rillette and tuna confit. Enjoy a cup of Red Bird Farms chicken soup or a delicious Sweet Corn or Wild Mushroom Flatbread. Sandwich choices include a bison burger, crispy Red Bird Farms chicken or a wild mushroom French dip. Large plates include grilled salmon with kale, sweet corn, roasted fingerling potatoes in aged balsamic or a grilled flatiron steak with wild mushrooms, farro spring vegetables and a bourbon demi-glace. The Lookout also serves an extensive list of wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails and Colorado craft beers.

How can the community support you?

Visit The Westin Riverfront for a delicious cocktail, snack or meal!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website: http://www.westinriverfront.com

What’s the response been?

Our employees are excited to be back at work and creating delicious meals and cocktails to share with our community.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

The Lookout has implemented extensive new safety precautions, including enhanced cleaning protocols and set social distancing guidelines. The Westin Riverfront staff is required to wear gloves and masks.