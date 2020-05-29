Open for Business: Main Street Grill
Name of business: Main Street Grill
Physical address: 97 Main St. Unit W101, Edwards, CO 81632
Phone number: 970-926-2729
Email: info@mainstreetgrilledwards.com
Website: mainstreetgrilledwards.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are now offering table service and takeout daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ordering online works best for takeout orders.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We changed from in-house dining to takeout on March 17, the day we were ordered to close and have sustained our daily operations since then. We also served the Eagle Valley Ambulance District 30 dinners per day for almost seven weeks. We also utilized this opportunity while we were closed to remodel our restaurant in appreciation of our 20 years in business.
How can the community support you?
Please come in or continue to order take out! Buy gift certificates!
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Our offers can be found on our website, Facebook, Instagram, Vail Daily and radio ads.
What’s the response been?
We have had huge support from our locals through this hard time. We love our locals!
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We are following the guidelines given to us from Eagle County to the Colorado Restaurant Association to the National Restaurant Association. Please be patient while we have to adhere to limited seating capacity and new regulations in order to serve you safely.
