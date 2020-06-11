Open for Business: Mangat Plastic Surgery Institute and Skin Care

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Mangat Plastic Surgery Institute and Skin Care

Physical address: 1060 W. Beaver Creek Blvd, Second Floor, Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-766-3223

Email: info@mangatplasticsurgery.com

Website: mangatplasticsurgery.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are providing our full array of services, from plastic surgery and non-surgical body sculpting procedures to facial aesthetics including laser, injections and fillers.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

In following all safety requirements for the health and welfare of our patients and staff, we are staggering appointments to reduce the number of people in our offices at any one time, wiping down the exam and treatment rooms between clients, screening patients before and upon arrival regarding their health and travel history, and we require masks to be worn.

How can the community support you?

We are offering great promotions now through June 30 for use when you are ready to come in. All aesthetics specials purchased now are good through 2020. Plastic surgery specials are 20% off surgery fees and with only a 10% deposit that rate will be guaranteed for 12 months. We have always and continue to provide virtual consultations so that you can meet with a doctor or aesthetician for an assessment from the comfort of your own home.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website provides detail on our specials and we invite you to follow us on Facebook or Instagram for updates on specials, informational videos and more.

What’s the response been?

Everybody is so excited to be able to move forward with personalized care and take advantage of the specials we are currently offering. Because the restrictions are slowly being rolled back it’s the perfect time to schedule treatments.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are keeping abreast of the changing landscape and will keep adapting to ensure compliance for the safety of our patients, staff and the community as a whole.