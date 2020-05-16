Open for Business: Michel’s Bakery
Name of business: Michel’s Bakery
Physical address: 40815 U.S. Highway 6, EagleVail
Phone number: 970-845-8038
Email: michelsbakery@gmail.com
Website: michelsbakeryvail.com
What goods are you offering?
We are offering a variety of breads like sourdough, nine-grain and French bread, as well as pastries such as muffins, scones, croissants and Danishes.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We offer select special products each week and take special orders. We are promoting them on Facebook and Instagram.
How can the community support you?
They can check our Facebook page weekly for specials or our website for products we offer. Orders need to be placed by Thursday by 10 a.m. for Friday pickup (for specials). Other products from the website are available daily.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Find us on Facebook at Michel’s Bakery LTD and on Instagram @michels_bakery_co
What’s the response been?
People are very satisfied with our products.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We are still trying to figure out what the next step will be. For now, we are offering products for people to purchase directly from us instead of just being a commercial bakery selling to businesses.
