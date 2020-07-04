Open for Business: Minturn Country Club

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Minturn Country Club

Physical address: 131 Main St, Minturn, CO 81645

Phone number: 970-827-4114

Website: minturncountryclub.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The Minturn Country Club is a “you pick it, and you grill it steakhouse” type of restaurant offering a full menu of USDA choice and prime steaks, seafood and chicken.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Per Eagle County guidelines, we provide All U Can Eat Salad, in lieu of our salad bar. We provide poly gloves and your personal tongs for grilling.

How can the community support you?

We are open and have dine-in seating and are operating per state and county guidelines.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Look for our ad on the back page of the Vail Daily for nightly specials. Please visit us on the web, Google Minturn Country Club or check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

What’s the response been?

Our employees and customers both have been ecstatic that we are back open. It’s unfortunate that events, such as the Lacrosse Shootout have been canceled. Lost revenue can never be made up, which hurts us all, especially our servers.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We plan to continue to open more seating and getting back to normal as permitted by the state and county.