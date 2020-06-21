Open for Business: Minturn Saloon

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Minturn Saloon

Physical Address: 146 N. Main St. Minturn, CO 81645

Phone number: 970-827-5954

Email: Info@MinturnSaloon.com

Website: http://www.MinturnSaloon.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Known as one of the ten most historic and iconic restaurants in Colorado, the Minturn Saloon is back serving Saloon classics from our Mexican and specialty menu (ribs, duck, quail, steak) and we now offer “Americana comfort food” sandwiches and salads. We open at 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays with socially distanced seating on our outdoor, riverside deck and in our dining room.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

To address the coronavirus situation, we have instituted protocols for sanitizing and cleaning according to Eagle County and other state agency guidance. Our menu has been revised with an emphasis on food is “to-go” friendly. We have family dinner kits and “to-go” margarita kits (with and without tequila) and other specialty cocktails and bar beverages. We will have on-line ordering and contactless payment systems very soon.

How can the community support you?

The community can support us by coming in for dinner and enjoying our relaxing environment. The Minturn Saloon is a great place to once again join with friends and family over a wonderful dinner. Take advantage of our takeout options.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

See our new menu and other information on our website, Facebook and Instagram. Also check out the new Facebook group, Vail Valley Food and Drink, for updates on many valley restaurants.

What’s the response been?

Response from customers has been fantastic! People are happy to be back at the Saloon, have commented that they feel safe and relaxed, and are appreciative of the safety procedures we have in place. Our staff feels safe as well.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Going forward, we will continue to evolve as Eagle County does. We hope to offer more new specials and menu items, as we try to make these trying times an opportunity to become a better restaurant. See you at the Saloon!