Open for Business: Montauk Seafood Grill

Name of business: Montauk Seafood Grill

Physical address: 549 E. Lionshead Cir. Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-2601

Email: montaukvail@gmail.com

Website: http://www.montaukvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We’re doing a smaller menu than normal, but it still has everyone’s favorites. Seared ahi and the herb crusted Alaskan halibut are couple of the most popular items. The seared ahi has been on the menu for 32 years.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We’ve really focused on dishes that travel well. Chef Dimitri put a ton of thought into this and has a great to-go menu, but now we’re so excited to be able to open the restaurant again to dine-in customers. We will have our deck open with proper social distancing in place. We will also be opening the dining room, closer to 30% of capacity versus the allowed 50%.

How can the community support you?

Order gift cards, order takeout, stop in and dine with us now that Public Health orders have allowed us to open on a limited basis. We’d even love to just see everyone walking around the villages again.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our Facebook page will be the most up to date, followed with information on our website. We’re trying to keep both updated with what we’re offering and any promotions we’ll be offering.

What’s the response been?

It seems like everyone is chomping at the bit to get out in public again. We’re all looking forward to get back to “almost normal” again soon.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue to evolve as our industry evolves. We’re not sure what the future hold, but people will always need places to eat, drink, gather and celebrate.