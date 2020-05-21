Open for Business: Moontime Cyclery
Name of business: Moontime Cyclery and Moontime Cyclery West
Physical address: 0105 Edwards Village Boulevard Unit B-105 and 700 Chambers Avenue Building 1 Unit A1 Eagle, CO 81631
Phone number: Edwards: 970-926-4516 and Eagle: 970-777-6666
Email: frank@moontimecyclery.com
Website: http://www.moontimecyclery.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Both Moontime Cyclery locations are open for service work, bicycle-related retail items as well as new and demo bike sales.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
Moontime Cyclery is adhering to social distancing procedures by maintaining at least six feet between customers and employees, as well as only allowing one customer in the store at a time. Curbside pickup, drop off, and sales are also available.
How can the community support you?
Shopping local, even for something as small as a bike tire tube, is helpful in keeping our business alive.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Call us if you have any questions on anything bicycle-related or service appointment availability. Keep up with new product offerings and other updates via Facebook or Instagram: @moontimecyclery.
What’s the response been?
As the weather begins to warm up and allow for outdoor recreation, our customers have been delighted that we are open. We have had an incredible number of bikes in for service.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
As an essential business, we’ve been open since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue to operate in compliance with public health standards as they evolve. Our hope is that our beloved Vail Valley returns to normal soon so our customers can enjoy a fun and healthy summer on the seat of a bicycle!
