Open for Business: Nova Guides

Nova Guides is taking prepayment and staggering check-in times to lower person-to-person contact. All employees are temperature-checked upon arrival to work and all employees will be wearing masks.

Photo courtesy of Nova Guides

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Nova Guides

Physical address: 7088 Hwy 24 Red Cliff, CO 81649

Phone number: 719-486-2656

Email: info@novaguides.com

Website: http://www.novaguides.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are currently offering ATV and side-by-side unguided rentals for one or two hours, guided Jeep tours, guided fly fishing on our private lake and archery lessons.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are taking prepayment and staggering check-in times to lower person-to-person contact. All employees are temperature-checked upon arrival to work and all employees will be wearing masks. All high-touch surfaces are cleaned regularly after every use and our check-in process has been expedited to limit time spent inside our lodge. Our focus is to get customers checked in efficiently and then get them outside to enjoy the fun side of social distancing on our 55,000 acres of trail system.

How can the community support you?

Give us a call to make reservations! We would love to get people outside for some fun-filled adventure. We are currently running specials/discounts.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Give us a call or visit our Facebook Page. We are also sending email marketing blasts to anyone who has signed up for our email list.

What’s the response been?

The response has been incredible, however business is slow. Customers appreciate the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the Colorado high country and they feel safe due to the policies and procedures we’ve implemented. With all of our experiences being outside, social distancing is a natural occurrence and person-to-person contact is limited. Our employees are excited to be back at work and seeing our customers enjoying a much-needed break from quarantine.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue to keep our cleanliness and social distancing procedures in place as long as required and as long as needed to keep our customers feeling safe. We plan to open up our guided ATV and guided side-by-side tours before the 4th of July weekend. Once Eagle County is approved to move into “Phase 3 a.k.a. Black Phase” allowing for maximum guest counts of 250 persons, we will increase our current limit of 50 persons. We hope the “new normal” will encourage our community and tourists alike to enjoy safe, socially distanced, outdoor recreational activities.