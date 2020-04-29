Open for Business: Novus Auto Glass

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, the Vail Daily has started the “Open for Business” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com for more information.

Name of Business: Novus Auto Glass

Physical Address: 210 Marmot Lane A2 Eagle, CO 81631

Phone Number: 970-471-0338

Website: http://www.novusglass.com/locations/eagle/en/

Support Local Journalism Donate



What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering auto glass repair and replacement, windshield camera re-calibrations and mobile and in-shop service.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are practicing social distancing at every appointment. Customers do not need to physically be on-site for the service. Our technicians are wearing masks, gloves and sanitizing the vehicle before and after each job. We are taking payment over the phone and we’ll be leaving a two-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for each customer that has a windshield replaced.

We offer a comfortable waiting area with WIFI and video programming. We are only allowing one customer at a time in our waiting area. We are sanitizing the waiting area and bathroom after every customer. We have hand sanitizer available for customer use.

How can the community support you?

Make an appointment and call your insurance company to set up a claim. For a limited time only, we are doing $50 chip repairs for the first and $10 for each additional chip repair on the same vehicle.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Page A3 in the Vail Daily or follow us on Instagram: @novusglasseagle

What’s the response been?

The community has been very appreciative of our technicians sanitizing their vehicles and limiting any face-to-face interaction while collecting payments over the phone.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue to make our customers’ safety our No. 1 priority. We offer the convenience of mobile service along with in-shop service at our new physical location (210 Marmot Lane A2 in Eagle), offering windshield re-calibration. Our technicians will be wearing gloves and will wear masks when interacting with our customers. We will maintain the 6 feet social distancing. We will take payments over the phone and we will sanitize each vehicle before and after each job.