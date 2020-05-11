Open for Business: Peak Performance Footwear

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Peak Performance Footwear

Physical address: 137 Main Street C 103 W, Edwards, CO

Phone number: 970-835-0340

Website: http://www.ppfrun.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We opened the store on May 1 and we are limiting in-store traffic.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have adjusted by offering free in-valley delivery and curbside pickup.

How can the community support you?

The community can support us by shopping in-store or online.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our Facebook page is the best way to keep up to date with Peak Performance.

What’s the response been?

We have an amazing community and have received excellent support.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will see where the dust settles. In the meantime, we will be limiting in-store traffic, employees will be wearing masks, sanitizing frequently, offering private shopping and limiting contact.