Open for Business: Peak Performance Footwear
Name of business: Peak Performance Footwear
Physical address: 137 Main Street C 103 W, Edwards, CO
Phone number: 970-835-0340
Website: http://www.ppfrun.com
Support Local Journalism
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We opened the store on May 1 and we are limiting in-store traffic.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We have adjusted by offering free in-valley delivery and curbside pickup.
How can the community support you?
The community can support us by shopping in-store or online.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Our Facebook page is the best way to keep up to date with Peak Performance.
What’s the response been?
We have an amazing community and have received excellent support.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We will see where the dust settles. In the meantime, we will be limiting in-store traffic, employees will be wearing masks, sanitizing frequently, offering private shopping and limiting contact.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more