Open for Business: Pepi Sports

Name of business: Pepi Sports

Physical address: 231 Bridge St. Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-5202

Email: pepisports@pepisports.com, skishop@pepisports.com

What goods and services are you offering at this time?

Pepi Sports is open downstairs offering all 2019-20 skis marked down 50%, as well as 40% off all ski boots, goggles and helmets. We have temporarily moved clothing, jewelry and furniture displays into Pepi’s Bar while our main showroom is renovated. In the bar, you can find 50-70% off all men’s and ladies’ skiwear. Bikes and e-bikes are available for half-day and full-day rentals. We are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are taking advantage of the bar location to offer a more open-air shopping experience in addition to social distancing practices. We also use a spray hand sanitizer to ensure bikes and other rental equipment is clean after each use.

How can the community support you?

We are lucky to have an amazing community around us that can still call the store for personal shopping and questions on equipment and rentals. Our website is up to date with the latest discounts and super deals for at-home shopping. Pepi Sports Upstairs Ladies Boutique will be available for shopping on June 1.

What’s the source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Visit Pepisports.com, find us on Instagram or call the shop at 970-476-5202. The ski shop can be reached at 970-576-5206.

What’s the response been?

Everyone has been thrilled that we have been able to assist them with their Alpine touring gear as they try to get their last turns in before the snow melts.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

As things evolve, we will continue to evolve and adjust to the times so we can continue to serve the valley with the same great service they have become accustomed to over the last 50 years. As always, our goal is to keep the customers safe and healthy in both their adventures and beyond.