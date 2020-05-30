Open for Business: Pepi’s Bar & Restaurant
Name of business: Pepi’s Bar & Restaurant
Physical address: 231 E. Gore Creek Dr. Vail, CO 81657
Phone number: 970-476-4671
Email: info@pepis.com
Website: pepis.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are offering table service and takeout. Our hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a limited menu. We are closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We are taking reservations. Come sit on our sunny deck.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are following COVID-19 guidelines for operation
How can the community support you?
Come and join us for some delicious food and drinks in a safe place.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Feel free to call us or view our website and Facebook page.
What’s the response been?
People are happy we are open and able to enjoy some of our staple menu items and of course enjoy our deck.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? Follow the guidelines that are given so our town’s businesses don’t get shut down again and we can all stay safe moving forward.
