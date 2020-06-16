Open for Business: Ptarmigan Sports

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Ptarmigan Sports

Physical address: 137 Main Street C-104 Edwards, CO 81632

Phone number: 970-926-8144

Email: info@ptarmigansports.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.ptarmigansports.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

As the Vail Valley’s premier outdoor store we are offering a wide range of products from outdoor suppliers and accessories to casual clothing and activewear. We also have a great selection of casual and outdoor footwear to help with any of your hiking, walking, running or leisure needs. Come in to check out our newly remodeled store.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Ptarmigan Sports has adhered to the Eagle County Public Health order in opening to the public. We are opening our doors, however, we are maintaining social distancing protocol, requiring sanitation upon entry and exit, quarantining apparel and footwear that has been tried on, and requiring masks for all employees when customers are present.

All of these items are in compliance with Phase 2 of the Eagle County Public Health code guide to reopening, a guide we are happy to strictly adhere to. Should any of our customers not want to come in, we are offering curbside pick-up. All you need to do is email or call us during our regular operating hours.

How can the community support you?

Come on in and check out the newly remodeled store, think of us for any of your outdoor wants or needs, and of course, we are always open for gift cards. We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone but being outside is a great way to exercise and practice social distancing so if you need anything at all please do not hesitate to reach out.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our Facebook and Instagram accounts.

What’s the response been?

So far so good! We have had a warm welcome back into the retail world from all of the Vail Valley locals! It’s been great to see everyone who has come in and we have loved all of the support from our curbside pick-up supporters as well!

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

As the new normal continues to evolve we will strictly adhere to the Eagle County Public Health order with regard to protocol and procedures. The Colorado Public Health Organization will also play a large role in giving local retailers direction as we move forward. As for now, the new normal means a heavy dependence on cleanliness and sanitation for us. We will focus on social distancing, wearing masks, constantly cleaning common areas, staff areas, product and our own hands.