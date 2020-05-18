Open for Business: Qdoba Mexican Eats

Qdoba is open in West Vail. Visit the website or use the Qdoba app to place pick-up orders.

Photo courtesy of Qdoba

Name of Business: Qdoba Mexican Eats

Physical Address: 2161 N. Frontage Road West, Vail, CO 81657

Phone Number: 970-476-7539

Website: http://www.qdoba.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Our full menu is being offered through takeout, pickup, and curbside pickup. We’ve also added Family Meal Deals and Burrito Meal Deals to our menu.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Escalated existing, stringent sanitation procedures, and all orders are currently packaged as to-go. Social distancing protocols have also been established and all employees are wearing facemasks.

How can the community support you?

Drop into the store to order take-out or visit our website or use the Qdoba app to place pick-up orders.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

http://www.qdoba.com

What’s the response been?

The community has been grateful that we’re open, and we’re also so incredibly grateful for the support of our local community.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We’re looking forward to being able to open our dining room to our guests and anticipate limiting seating capacity, along with maintaining social distancing measures and escalated sanitation protocols. We’re also excited to announce that we’re planning to remodel the restaurant in late June.