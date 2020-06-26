Open for Business: Revolution Power Yoga

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Revolution Power Yoga

Physical address: 101 Fawcett Road / Avon, CO / 81620

Phone number: 970-748-3176

Email: info@revolutionpoweryoga.com

Website: http://www.revolutionpoweryoga.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

At Revolution Power Yoga, our purpose is to elevate, transform and empower community to live in possibility, connection and discovery. We are all about community. We are a Baptiste Affiliate studio and all of our teachers have either trained directly with us or with Baptiste Yoga. Whether it is the first time on your mat or you have been doing yoga for several years, everyone is welcome. Our goal is to have our members leave Revolution connected to something bigger in their lives. You can expect to feel welcome upon entering our doors and feel as though Revolution is your home away from home. Our classes range from Power and Power Beats to Align and Flow and Aromarestore.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

On June 1st in Avon and June 8th in Glenwood Springs, Revolution Power Yoga reopened our doors to hold our classes live in the studios! Both studios have been professionally deep cleaned and we have put into effect local social distancing guidelines in order to provide the safest return to Community possible.

How can the community support you?

Come and be a part of our Revolution community! Start with our intro offer, then consider a monthly membership, corporate membership, or even a punch card. Gift certificates are always available as well.

One Week of Free Yoga:

As a token of our appreciation to our Revolution Power Yoga community, for our active members and for those of you who reactivate or purchase your memberships by June 28th, we are offering you opportunity to give the gift yoga to someone who is not a current member! All active members will receive ‘One Week of Free Yoga’ to give to a friend, family member, neighbor or co-worker. This gift must be redeemed before July 12th, 2020.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website (revolutionpoweryoga.com) Facebook page (facebook.com/revolutionpoweryoga/) and Instagram @revolutionpoweryoga.com.

What’s the response been?

The response has been incredible from the Revolution team and larger community. One student recently rated us five stars, stating: “Community/teachers/owners like none other, classes that elevate, challenge and transform. A truly life-changing studio!” Owner Julie Kiddoo said, “We are so grateful for all of our team members and students who have supported us over the last few months and look forward to seeing everyone on their mats!”

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Moving forward, Revolution will continue to embrace and uphold public health orders specific to social distancing and maintain a commitment to cleanliness. As always, we will embrace community with open arms and open studio doors by offering a space to practice, connect, discover and transform.