Open for Business: Ride Taxi

Name of business: Ride Taxi



Physical address: Based in Avon, CO (but provides service to the entire Vail Valley)



Phone number: 970-949-1111



Email: hello@ridetaxivail.com



Website: http://www.ridetaxivail.com



What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We’ve opened up all operations and are back in full force! We’re here for you 24/7 and are standing by to accommodate on-call rides, advance reservations, delivery requests, and everything in between. Riders can book three ways: via phone, our website or our app (search “Ride Taxi Vail” in the App Store or Google Play).

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

While safety and health have always been top priorities, we’ve stepped up our game to align with more stringent standards set forth by the CDC. We’ve implemented strict vehicle sanitization protocols and have taken measures to uphold guidelines around personal protective equipment and general best practices. Customers can rest assured that all cabs are thoroughly cleaned with CDC-approved products before and after every shift and between passengers. On a personal care front, you’ll also notice our drivers wearing facemasks, medical-grade gloves, and/or other proper personal protective equipment while transporting clients. As for riders, we ask that all passengers adhere to the current face-covering ordinance set forth by Eagle County’s Department of Public Health & Environment, and refrain from getting in a taxi if they feel unwell.

How can the community support you?

Spread the word that we’re open for business, and know you can literally reach us any time — day or night — if you need a ride. If you’re a local business who could benefit from having a supply of our business cards on hand, give us a shout. Also, remember that we can help with food deliveries and/or curbside pickup! Finally, we now have e-gift cards available for purchase at https://bit.ly/RideTaxiGiftCard, if you’re looking for a practical gift that never expires. More than anything, please know we’re grateful for the support of our loyal clients … we’re right here in it with you!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Check us out on Instagram or Facebook (you’ll find us under “Ride Taxi Vail”) to catch the latest scoop. You can also stay informed by visiting our website or by going old-school and calling. A dispatcher will answer 24/7 and gladly keep you in the loop.

What’s the response been?

We’ve felt all the love! Thank you to all who have had our backs during this unprecedented time. Hearing things like, “thanks for being of service to our community!” and “RIDE ON!” and “Yaaaaaas!!” from riders means the world to us.

One recent review from a frontline worker was especially touching. The rider shared, “So thankful for these guys who are able to drive me to work in the wee hours of the morning to the hospital. They are always on time or early. I am so glad that the taxi service is running during these crazy times (precautions included). Thanks, guys!” (Diana W., via Yelp).

The bottom line? Every positive word helps right now … we appreciate the uplifting feedback and would challenge everyone to find small ways to extend goodwill across the community. Kindness is powerful, within our control and builds camaraderie.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Our big plan going forward? To win “Best of Vail” for a fourth year in a row! But in all seriousness, as everyday life evolves, know we’re here; we’re the same locally minded company we’ve always been. We’re upholding our commitment to providing safe, reliable transportation with the best customer service possible to our valley.

As the “new normal” progresses and time moves along, we will continue to adjust and adapt accordingly to meet safety and health directives set forth by local, state, and government entities. It is imperative we all work together to make conscientious, responsible decisions in the spirit of keeping our community safe. Our collective health literally depends on it! Together, we WILL … Ride On.