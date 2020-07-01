Open for Business: Riverwalk Theater

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Riverwalk Theater



Physical address: 34253 US Hwy 6, Edwards, CO 81632



Phone number: 970-855-2182



Website: riverwalktheater.com



What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The Riverwalk Theater is open for business running classic movies and serving our full concessions menu as well as soft-serve ice cream and beer, wine and cocktails on our exterior patio. We also have private show buyouts where $125 will get you a private show for up to 25 people and you can watch one of the four movies we have booked for that week. Call to reserve this unique offering for you and your family and friends.

We are also operating our recently launched coffee shop that is focused on serving high-quality products from local vendors and made fresh to order. We also recently teamed up with local private chef Eli Gerstein from Mr. G’s Cusine to launch our Smokin J’s pop-up barbecue concert. Smokin J’s is focused on smoked brisket. We are also trying to do some live music and have partnered with The Fossil Posse to offer some kids dinosaur workshops on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are currently operating the theater at less than 25% capacity to allow for proper social distancing and we continue to make cleaning and sanitizing a top priority. We now offer a service where you can buy out the theater for your group of 25 family members and friends.

How can the community support you?

Come visit us in a manner that you feel comfortable with. For some that might be coming with their family to a movie and for others that might be grabbing a beer and some BBQ on our exterior patio. How about coming down for a soft-serve ice cream cone or grabbing your morning coffee? We are a business based on community and really find ourselves needing support from that very community now.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Stay up to date by visiting our website and Instagram (@riverwalktheater) or Facebook (@riverwalktheateredwards ) accounts.

What’s the response been?

We had a great response initially when we opened our walk-up window for barbecue and ice cream but things have cooled a bit as more restaurants have opened. We are getting some traction on the Edwards Supply Company coffee concept but it is a really tough time to start a business. The theater has been really slow and to a degree that was expected, but I did not expect it to be as slow as it has been.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We plan to keep evolving and working to be a business that brings value to our community.