Open for Business: Riverwalk Wine & Spirits

Stop by this neighborhood bottle shop in search of a cold brew, wine for a picnic or a gift for dad on Father’s Day. Riverwalk Wine & Spirits in Edwards has been serving customers since 1996.

Photo courtesy of Riverwalk Wine & Spirits

Name of business: Riverwalk Wine & Spirits

Physical address: Riverwalk Complex – 34295 Hwy 6 Unit C: 1-A Edwards, CO 81632

Phone number: 970-926-8111

Email: wine@vail.net

Website: riverwalkwineandspirits.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

For Father’s Day, along with all our great specials (hint, hint, come on in to save), we always think of Scotch and Bourbon for the cultured dad. If you want to treat dad, we have Macallan 12 Year Sherry Cask 750 ml on sale for $85.99. We also have Maker’s Mark Bourbon 750 ml on sale for $25.99.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are open normal hours, using social distancing, employees wear masks and we offer curbside pick-up or delivery if needed. We are delivering every day between 2-4 p.m., call to set this up.

How can the community support you?

Stop on in for your favorite beverage or ask us for a suggestion if you are looking to try something new.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

The best way to stay up to date with Riverwalk Wine & Spirits is to follow us on our Facebook page.

What has the response been?

We’ve been open this whole time, so we’ve seen many of our regular customers and met some new ones, too.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue to serve our customers and we really want to thank everyone for the support!