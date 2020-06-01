Open for Business: Root & Flower
Name of business: Root & Flower
Physical address: 288 Bridge Street Vail, CO 81657
Phone number: 970-470-4189
Email: hello@rootandflowervail.com
Support Local Journalism
Website: http://www.rootandflowervail.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. and Fridays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. serving brunch on the weekends. To-go cocktails, wine and food are still available. All of our menus are updated and current on our website.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are still virtual! Our virtual wine tasting classes on Fridays will continue through June. Go to our website to view the classes and book your spot.
How can the community support you?
The community can best support us by coming in to see us, ordering take out or buying gift cards.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Instagram and Facebook are the best ways to stay up to date with our offerings.
What’s the response been?
The response to our virtual classes, our takeout offerings and our new food menu has been amazing!
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
Plans going forward are just to stay true to our brand and be creative!
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
WATCH: Protestors gather peacefully in Vail Village to demonstrate for George Floyd
As shock and outrage over George Floyd’s killing swept the nation over the weekend, even the luxurious streets of Vail Village were not insulated from pressure boiling over in the form of demonstrations.