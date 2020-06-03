Open for Business: Sauce on the Creek
Name of business: Sauce on the Creek
Physical address: 101 Fawcett Road Suite 100 Avon, CO 81620
Phone number: 970-949-3291
Email: sauceonthecreek@gmail.com
Support Local Journalism
Website: sauceonthecreek.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are welcoming people back to our dining room and deck and are also offering and takeout for customers who would like to enjoy our meals at home.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are following CDC, local and State health department regulations.
How can the community support you?
The community can support us by ordering takeout or dining here now that we are open. Please make a reservation. Gift cards are great, too.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Check out our website, Facebook page and ads in the Vail Daily.
What’s the response been?
The local community is happy to be sitting in restaurants again and not cooking at home.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We plan on following all CDC, local and State guidelines as they evolve during this health crisis.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
WATCH: Protestors gather peacefully in Vail Village to demonstrate for George Floyd
As shock and outrage over George Floyd’s killing swept the nation over the weekend, even the luxurious streets of Vail Village were not insulated from pressure boiling over in the form of demonstrations.
See more