Open for Business: Sauce on the Creek

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Sauce on the Creek

Physical address: 101 Fawcett Road Suite 100 Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-949-3291

Email: sauceonthecreek@gmail.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: sauceonthecreek.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are welcoming people back to our dining room and deck and are also offering and takeout for customers who would like to enjoy our meals at home.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are following CDC, local and State health department regulations.

How can the community support you?

The community can support us by ordering takeout or dining here now that we are open. Please make a reservation. Gift cards are great, too.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Check out our website, Facebook page and ads in the Vail Daily.

What’s the response been?

The local community is happy to be sitting in restaurants again and not cooking at home.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We plan on following all CDC, local and State guidelines as they evolve during this health crisis.