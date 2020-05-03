Open for Business: Squash Blossom

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Squash Blossom

Physical address: 198 Gore Creek Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-3129

Email: shop@sbvail.com

Website: http://www.squashblossomvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are able to offer the same product before the pandemic and have added some new products called the Hope bracelet and bead kits.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have been focused on giving hope to our customers and the community. We created the Hope bracelet and have been hand-making them and directly shipping them to customers or providing local drop-off service at their house. You can also purchase online or call. We want to give everyone a sense of hope and support our community by giving a percentage of the sales to the Eagle Valley Community Fund.

How can the community support you?

Purchase Hope bracelets to give everyone a sense of hope during these times. Visit our store and support local businesses. Buy gift cards.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our Instagram and Facebook accounts: @squashblossomvail or squash blossom on Facebook.

What’s the response been?

We have mostly been selling our Hope bracelets. I think everyone is nervous and unsure of the next steps. Just taking things one day at a time.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? We are planning on opening later this week. All of our products will be available to purchase online or anyone can call and schedule a private appointment if they don’t feel comfortable getting out of the house yet.