Open for Business: SteamMaster

Name of business: SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning, LLC



Physical address: 1901 Main Street Minturn, CO 81645



Phone number: 970-827-5555



Email: info@steammaster.com



Website: https://steammaster.com



What goods or services are you offering at this time?



COVID-19 disinfectant services, deep cleaning, all regular residential and commercial cleaning services including carpet cleaning, marble cleaning and polishing, specialty hard surface cleaning, oriental rug, and area rug cleaning, granite cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile, and grout cleaning, flagstone cleaning and sealing, moss rock cleaning, fine fabric cleaning, water damage restoration, sewer backup restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, radon mitigation, crawl space repairs, spring runoff water extraction.



How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?



We have been conscientious about the concerns our clients and customers have about COVID-19. Amidst this virus issue, we are the cleaning and disinfectant application company. What we provide as a service is: cleaning for health, cleaning for safety and cleaning for peace of mind. All our service technicians wear masks, and gloves and booties to our clients’ and customers’ homes and properties.



How can the community support you?



We have been blessed with great relationships with our customers for

42 years. We ask the community to call us for any questions or concerns with any of our services. We want to assure everyone we will do our utmost to continue to offer our world-class solutions for each specific cleaning or restoration need they may have. Call us 24/7 and you will always speak with a live person.



What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Please visit our secured website at steammaster.com or

facebook.com/steammaster or instagram.com/steammaster/



What’s the response been?



As an essential service provider, we have been open since the stay-at-home order began. We understand the public’s concern with any service providers coming to their homes or businesses. We are taking all the necessary steps for the protection of our customers and our employees.



What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?



Education, being well-informed and seeking up-to-date information is how we have continued to be the leader in our industry locally and nationally. We will share what we learn from industry experts and make it known to our customers so they have all the necessary tools to make decisions to take care of their property and their well-being.