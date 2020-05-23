Open for Business: Sun & Ski Sports

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Sun & Ski Sports

Physical address: 220 Beaver Creek Place, Avon

Phone number: 970-445-3105

Website: sunandski.com/avon-co

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Sun & Ski Sports in Avon is currently offering the following: ski shop and service, snowboard shop and service, bike shop and service, watersports, shoes, boots, sandals, casual clothing, winter clothing, swimwear, ski and snowboard rentals, and bike rentals. With the return of our bike rental program Sun & Ski has the whole family covered with their selection of bike rentals, including 19-inch and 20-inch bikes from Cannondale, Habit, Trail, Topstone, and even Quik models available for rent. When you rent from Sun & Ski, your money is well spent. Up to two days of rental fees may be applied toward the purchase of new equipment within ten days of rental.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are now offering curbside pickup on all online orders, as well as home delivery for those who wish to continue social distancing.

How can the community support you?

The best way to support the Avon location of Sun & Ski Sports is to shop with us in the store or online. We also ask that anyone with extra ski, bike, or swim goggles donate them to the store as part of our Goggles for Docs partnership, which helps provide healthcare workers in local clinics and hospitals with eye protection as official PPE is scarce.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Avon’s up-to-date offerings are available at sunandski.com/avon-co#rentals.

What’s the response been?

Overall, the sentiment has been positive! People are looking for ways to social distance in wide-open spaces, and many of them are turning to us for new gear to take on their next adventure. Our customers are excited to continue to shop with us, and we are so grateful to have their support during this time.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Our new normal consists of extensively cleaning rentals before they go to the customer and upon return. We will continue to deep clean and disinfect our store, as well as require our employees to wear masks so that we can assure our customers of a safe experience. Our three different shopping options (curbside pickup, in-store shopping and direct shipping) will continue indefinitely as we navigate this new normal. For those who wish to visit our store, we will continue to recommend that you wear masks.