Open for Business: Sweeping Change

Name of business: Sweeping Change LLC

Phone number: 970-390-8353

Email: Elisse@sweepingchangevail.com

Website: http://www.sweepingchangevail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering full cleaning services to Commercial and Residential properties. We are also offering deep cleaning. We service properties 24 hours per day depending on need.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have been doing many proactive things during this time including certifications from the Cleaning Industry Research Institute on COVID–19 and other pandemic preparedness situations. We have tested all employees, and all tested negative. We are providing antibody testing and Sweeping Change is covering that cost for every employee. We have stayed on the forefront of knowledge and information during this time and I have been updating my clients (approximately 600 currently) weekly on the strides we are taking to keep each client and staff member safe. We are utilizing the recommended PPE.

Sweeping Change has also partnered with SteamMaster on a product that is a trusted disinfectant for Coronavirus where they apply disinfectant solutions by wet fogging methods. Sweeping Change in conjunction with SteamMaster is providing this service to both commercial and residential areas. Learn full details at http://www.sweepingchangevail.com.

How can the community support you?

Call to schedule an appointment or purchase a gift certificate.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

All of this information is on our website (http://www.sweepingchangevail.com) under “Menu” and “Blog & News” and on our Facebook page – http://www.facebook.com/sweepingchangevail.

What’s the response been?

Our clients are extremely pleased with all we are doing to stay on the forefront of cleaning.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Sweeping Change will continue to educate and train the team as information arises to ensure we are keeping our clients and our staff safe. We will continue to use CDC and EPA approved products. Frontline cleaning workers are essential first responders to the novel coronavirus and other infectious agents and it is our goal to ensure they are properly trained and applying an understanding of best practices to protect themselves, each of our clients and the facilities they serve.