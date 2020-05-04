Open for Business: Sweet Pea Designs

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Sweet Pea Designs

Physical address: 240 Chapel Place, Suite 119 Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-949-6617

Email: info@sweetpeadesignsvail.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.sweetpeadesignsvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Sweet Pea Designs offers fresh flower arrangements, blooming plants, CBD oils, DoTerra essential oils and Kangen water machines. Get your Mother’s Day bouquet ordered now! We are open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We opened the doors to walk-in customers on Friday and have been social distancing with masks for deliveries from East Vail to Gypsum for the last couple of weeks. We deemed our business “essential” for mental health benefits!

How can the community support you?

You can order flowers by phone, online or come into the store. We can also send flowers to your family and friends across the country.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Website, Facebook, Instagram or phone call.

What’s the response been?

Everyone has been thrilled that we can provide an “essential” product delivered right to your front door.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are feeding the arrangements with fresh alkaline water and cleaning, sanitizing and misting all aspects of our environment with Kangen water from the machine we have in the flower shop. We have never felt healthier and safer from the nasty germs.