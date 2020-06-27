Open for Business: Terra Bistro

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Terra Bistro

Physical address: 352 E. Meadow Dr. Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-6836

Email: http://www.terrabistrovail.com

Website: terrabistrovail.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering thoughtfully sourced and prepared dinner for dine-in service and takeout. Our menu highlights produce that represents summer in the mountains of Colorado while maintaining the service and health-driven cuisine that has been quintessential to Terra Bistro for over 25 years. In addition to our normal a la carte menu option, we will be continuously creating and offering three-course takeout meals for two or more throughout the summer, to offer Terra quality dinner in the comfort of your home.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are offering contactless online ordering (go to the website for link) and family-style menu selections and dinners you can pre-order up to 72 hours in advance. Social distancing tables in the dining room, all staff/guests required to follow local and state protocols. Offering to-go cocktail kits and specials on wine bottles from our cellar. The staff at Terra Bistro has always taken sanitation practices and safe work environments very seriously. In addition to our daily sanitation practices, we have further upped our levels of sanitation standards, from always wearing masks on property to ensuring our takeout orders are put together with as little contact as possible. The customer’s safety and wellness have always been and always will be our number one concern.

How can the community support you?

Make a reservation for dinner or plan a Terra To-Go night out in your own home.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Social media and our website will be updated as we expand the menu. Keep an eye out for amazing family-style specials.

What’s the response been?

We are very happy to be open and are so ecstatic to offer quality food, beverages and service to our Terra Bistro community once again. It has been a slow start, but we want people to know we are here and ready! It may be an interesting new beginning to what the restaurant industry will be like, at least in our near-future. However, we are looking forward to learning and relearning how to make the very best dining experience for our customers, both new and veteran.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will focus on maintaining the highest degree of health and safety for our guests and staff while eagerly seeking to get back to providing the amazing dining experience we’ve been perfecting for the past 26 years.