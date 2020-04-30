Open for Business: The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront

Following the advice and guidelines of Eagle County, the CDC, and Marriott International The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting May 1

Photo courtesy of The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront

Name of Business: The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

Physical Address: 126 Riverfront Lane, Avon

Phone Number: 970-790-2052

Email: club@athleticclubwestin.com

Website: athleticclubwestin.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The Athletic Club at The Westin is reopening to members Friday. Daily operations will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Athletic Club at The Westin is a state-of-the-art fitness center offering extensive cardio and weightlifting equipment plus more than 60 group exercise classes weekly, including yoga, Pilates, cycling and movement. All-inclusive memberships and daily drop-in rates are available.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We launched a new virtual gym during Colorado’s stay-at-home order, and we will continue to offer our on-demand library of virtual fitness classes to our members.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website, athleticclubwestin.com.

What’s the response been?

Many of our members have been enjoying our virtual classes, and we are thrilled to welcome everyone back into the Athletic Club in a safe manner because we understand that exercise is extremely important for physical and mental wellbeing.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

The health and safety of our members and associates is our top priority, and we are following the advice and guidelines of Eagle County, the Centers for Disease Control and Marriott International. To help prevent the spread of the virus, the Athletic Club is requiring all associates to wear masks, adding new gym wipe stations throughout the facility, increasing the housekeeping presence and using hospital-grade cleaning agents and electrostatic spraying.

To follow social distancing guidelines, the Athletic Club has staged all weight and cardio equipment to be at least 6 feet apart and will be limiting gym usage and fitness class sizes. The hot tubs, steam rooms, saunas and pools will remain closed in accordance with Eagle County regulations.