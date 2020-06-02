Open for Business: The Fitz

Enjoy the beautiful patio at The Fitz at the Manor Vail Lodge or take your meal to Ford Park, the Manor Vail Gardens or bring it along and have a bite to eat on your hike or bike ride.

Name of business: The Fitz

Physical address: Manor Vail Lodge 595 Vail Valley Drive Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-4959

Email: marketing@manorvail.com

Website: http://www.thefitzbar.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering a limited high-quality menu that includes local ingredients and beverages that are prepared and packaged safely for any customer to take with them on our outdoor patio, Ford Park, or Manor Vail Lodge gardens. Both car parking and bike parking are available on-site.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have streamlined the ordering process by reducing touch points with a digital menu board and packaging items in to-go compostable containers. Guests can simply order by phone or at the bar. We will either deliver the order to their table outside on the patio or package their items so they can take them wherever they go.

How can the community support you?

We welcome the community to come by for lunch or dinner and enjoy our outdoor patio or order takeout.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website and social media (Instagram and Facebook @theFitzVail)

What’s the response been?

Our staff members are eager and excited to welcome guests and locals back to our establishment to enjoy great food, local beverages and the great outdoors.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are evaluating our operations and procedures on a weekly basis to make our customers and staff members remain safe and healthy. With our large outdoor patio and proximity to Ford Park, we are encouraging guests to dine outside whenever possible instead of dining inside, as space is limited.