Open for Business: The Home Outpost Furniture Showroom & Home Staging

Name of business: The Home Outpost Furniture Showroom & Home Staging

Physical address: 150 Cooley Mesa Rd. Gypsum, Colorado 81637

Phone number: 970-524-1072

Email: info@thehomeoutpost.com

Website: http://www.thehomeoutpost.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Our showroom and our home staging division are open.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

This marks our fifth year in business in Eagle County. We continue to learn and grow as we move through this process of being a business owner. Moving forward we have an obligation to our people and our customers to adapt to our new normal, continue to make adjustments as we go through this together. Our team is committed to providing a safe and healthy experience inside our showroom and at our home staging projects. As we balance the government regulations, safety and social responsibilities of our business for you as our customers and team members, please know we are following all of the safety guidelines set in place by the Eagle County government.

How can the community support you?

We ask that you shop our new collections in our showroom. Work with us for all of your home staging needs. Let us help you get your property SOLD! Work with us for all of your turn-key rental properties and our Resort Rental Staging Program. Let us help you get premium rentals.

The best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Visit our website, our Facebook page (The Home Outpost) and on Instagram ( thehomeoutpost).

What’s the response been?

Our clients are very grateful we are open once again for many reasons. We have multiple home staging projects that we put on hold over the past couple of months, now we can now move forward and get them staged. As we approach the selling season in the Vail Valley it will be nice to be able to assist the real estate agents and their clients as they prepare their properties to sell. We have new furniture and decor collections arriving at the showroom weekly. We also take high-end designer consignment collections and we have had to turn away all incoming consignors over the past few months. We can now begin receiving collections as we move forward. We are also happy to announce that our Estate Sale Division will be up and running this summer season, allowing our clients to host in-home estate sales.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

No doubt this is a challenging time for businesses, but this is no time to sit back and wait, this is the time to thrive. We hope to help the real estate market in the Vail Valley create their silver lining – as we look for the upside of the opportunity that is being created.

As The Home Outpost grapples with our new normal, we are doing our best to figure out what it means to be a company during this time, and most importantly what it means to be a human during this time. Thank you for all of your support and we are proud to be opening our doors again and we so look forward to seeing you in person soon! Stay HEALTHY, Stay SAFE, Stay UNITED, BE WELL!