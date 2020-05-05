Open for Business: the Salon at Spa Anjali

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Salon at Spa Anjali

Physical address: 126 Riverfront Lane Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-790-3020

Email: info@spaanjali.com

Website: http://www.spaanjali.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, the Salon at Spa Anjali is now open and offering haircuts, color treatments and highlights. Manicures and pedicures will be available starting the week of May 11.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

The Salon at Spa Anjali has implemented several new precautions for the safety of our staff and clients. Both stylists and clients are required to wear masks. The mask must loop behind the ears and not behind the head. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. We will have fresh capes and linens for each guest and each station will be disinfected between clients. There will be no more than two stylists and three clients in the salon at once and we ask that you arrive solo to your appointment. Please be advised there will not be a blow-dry included with your service at this time.

How can the community support you?

Spa Anjali is currently offering a gift certificate sale, good for both salon and spa treatments once Spa Anjali reopens. Buy a $125 gift certificate for just $100 or a $200 gift certificate for $175 by visiting this website: https://shop.spaanjali.com/vouchers/category/

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website: http://www.spaanjali.com

What’s the response been?

Our stylists are excited to get back to work and to reconnect with their clients.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We look forward to safely welcoming clients both old and new. A fresh haircut or color treatment can make anyone feel a little bit better right now!