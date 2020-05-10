Open for Business: The Thrifty Shop
Name of business: The Thrifty Shop (Edwards and Eagle)
Physical address: Edwards – 34510 Hwy 6 #C2 Edwards, CO 81632, Eagle – 1160 Chambers Ave, Eagle, CO 81631
Phone Number: Edwards – 970-926-7134, Eagle – 970-328-1444
Email: info@vailvalleycares
Website: vailvalleycares.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are so excited to be open! Our temporary hours for donations are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. We are open for shoppers inside the store (please wear masks) from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. We can also come and pick up items, call the closest store for a pickup. Hopefully, we will get back to our regular hours as things begin to normalize.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are juggling our donors, store customers, and the nonprofits we give grants to. We’ve temporarily adjusted our hours, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. We are accepting donations outside. We know people have been spring cleaning for the past six weeks and have a lot of donations so we are gearing up for the avalanche. From 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday we can allow up to eight customers (with masks on) in the store at a time. For our nonprofit grant applicants, we have pushed our due date back from April 13 to June 1. Hopefully, this will help our applicants to get a handle on their most pressing needs as well as help us figure out how much we can give away this year as we all recover.
How can the community support you?
Help us help the nonprofits we give grants to. Basically, bring us your donations and come see what we have that’s new, which should be most things since we were still skiing when we shut down and now it seems like summer.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Our Vail Daily ads, our website at vailvalleycares.com and our Instagram / Facebook pages at vvcthriftyshops.
What’s the response been?
Positive responses from everyone, and on Instagram we got a “thumbs up” from the Sheriff’s Office and a “Yay” and a “FREAKING FINALLY!”
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We’ll do our best to anticipate needs but I think being able to respond to the changing needs of the community will be most important as we all come out of this and get back on our feet.
