Open for Business: Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea – Roastery Cafe

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, the Vail Daily has started the “Open for Business” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com for more information.

Name of business: Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea – Roastery Cafe

Physical address: Meadow Mountain Business Park, 23698 US Hwy 24 Minturn, CO 81645

Phone number: 970-827-4008

Email: sales@vailcoffee.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: vailcoffee.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering all coffee and tea drinks to go along with our freshly baked sweet and savory treats. We are still offering all seven brewing options along with a full flight of espresso drinks. All of our coffees are available in our standard retail package and 5-pound bulk bags start at $39.95. For the tea drinker, we are offering a 20% discount on all loose-leaf teas.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are offering pick up of our bulk items in a drop box outside the front door and the opportunity to pre-order drinks for take-out. We have hand sanitizing stations at the front door and adjacent to the espresso bar. We are also following all social distancing protocols laid out by Eagle County Health.

We just started offering free delivery on all retail orders placed online at vailcoffee.com from Edwards to East Vail. We have 65 whole-leaf teas and 35 coffees to bring to your doorstep. Place your order each week for Thursday delivery.

How can the community support you?

The community has been amazing by purchasing 5-pound bags of freshly roasted coffee directly from us. We had a parent from Red Sandstone Elementary School order coffee to be shipped as gifts to all 29 teachers as a thank you for their extra efforts. Also, we offer free shipping on our website and many people have been placing orders to ship home to friends and family as a “stay-at-home gift”. This has helped us maintain our staff for the past six weeks.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website, vailcoffee.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?

Our customers are very happy that we have stayed open. People, in general, are concerned about our local economy and what recovery will look like but on the whole, there is a fair amount of optimism. I believe that our employees are very happy that we have created a situation that we are still able to do business and they have been able to stay employed.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue to build on our bulk sales for people to enjoy our coffee and tea brewed in their homes. When we move to dining in, we have a big area that we will be able to create a welcoming environment with great social distancing. Also, as our restaurant and lodging community reopens its doors, we will be ready to service all of their wholesale needs.