Open for Business: Vail Valley Salvation Army

In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com.

Name of business: Vail Valley Salvation Army

Physical address: 322 E. Beaver Creek Blvd. Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-748-0704

Email: info@salvationarmyvail.com

Website: salvationarmyvail.org



What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are assisting with rent and utilities for those who qualify, along with farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, milk, and pantry supplies.



How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?



Our food pantry is now completely run by volunteers and we are able to be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our new outdoor booth is safe and allows for easy distribution of food.

How can the community support you?



We accept cash donations and we are able to stretch your dollars because of our purchasing power. We can purchase food at a fraction of the cost of most grocery stores. We also accept food donations. Canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, macaroni and cheese, gift cards and diapers are our most requested items.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website or our Vail Valley Salvation Army Facebook page. We also like to use the hashtag #Doingthemostgood.



What’s the response been?

We are blessed to have so many generous people in this valley! We have seen a huge outpouring of support from our local churches, donors, supermarkets and our community at large. We are truly grateful!



What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are going to continue to provide emergency services to our community members who need our assistance. Our main goal is to help our neighbors maintain their dignity while offering a sense of hope. We have the resources and we are here to help.