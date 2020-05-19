Open for Business: Walls+Floors / The Paint Bucket

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Walls+Floors / The Paint Bucket

Physical address: 40690 Hwy 6 Avon, CO and 212 Chambers Ave. Eagle, CO

Phone number: Avon: 970-949-4695 Eagle: 970-328-4695

Email: katie@thepaintbucket.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.thepaintbucket.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Our retail locations in Eagle-Vail and Eagle are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday we are open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Closed Sunday. Our flooring and design studio is open at our Eagle-Vail location from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can still order retail items over the phone for curbside pickup. We have buy-one-get-one-free paint samples through May!!

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We’re continually making necessary adjustments to our procedures to ensure the safety of customers and staff. It’s been a learning curve that changes hourly, but we continue to keep safety at the forefront. Our staff is always wearing protective equipment, and sanitizing every incoming and outgoing item and do this all while maintaining unmatched product knowledge and the highest level of customer service.

How can the community support you?

Gift certificates can be purchased for future use! We also have great DIY paint kits that have everything you need to get your indoor painting project started.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Social media is our most up to date space, Facebook and Instagram. Feel free to call anytime!

What’s the response been?

We’ve had a huge outpouring from the community!! Homeowners have been extremely supportive of our small business, and we can’t thank you all enough!! (Please send us photos of all the beautiful work you’ve done on your homes during this crazy time! There is so much beauty that can come from something so uncertain.) Our fellow small businesses in the valley and our advertisers have also been incredible!! Without your support, we wouldn’t be standing this tall with our heads held high! Thank you, thank you!! We’ve been extremely lucky to be able to continue running our business, but it’s just not the same without seeing all our wonderful community members all the time, so we can’t wait to see you all again soon!!

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Health and safety are of utmost importance, so whatever needs to be done to ensure those two things, we will be open for business. We’ll continue this operation and adjust as needed.