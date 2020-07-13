Open for Business: Wax It Skin Studio

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com.

Name of business: Wax It Skin Studio

Physical address: 70 Benchmark Road #101A Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-343-4728

Email: booking@waxitskinstudio.com

Website: http://waxitskinstudio.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are a full-service skincare and aesthetics studio that offers various types of skin treatments such as microneedling, dermaplaning, and organic custom facials as well as waxing services. Eyebrows are our specialty! We have a variety of specialty brow treatments such as brow henna, brow lamination, and microblading, a semi-permanent technique used to create full, symmetrical, perfectly-shaped eyebrows.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

In our line of work, cleanliness, sanitation, and disinfection are imperative! Everyone is required to wear a facemask at all times during all services. Guests are kindly asked to wash their hands upon entering the spa. We’ve added Dyson HEPA air filters to improve air quality and circulation. Additionally, we’ve added extra time in between each guest to ensure plenty of time for proper sanitation practices.

The hardest change has been our no-touch greeting policy; all we want to do right now is to give everyone a big hug! Eventually, we hope this will change, but for now, air hugs and elbow bumps will have to do.

How can the community support you?

Come in and see us; we want to get to know you and be your go-to for all things brows, skin and beauty! We want to give back to our community and say thank you to all those who’ve supported us during this crazy, difficult time. During the month of July, get 20% facial treatments. Mention this deal while booking your appointment or during your appointment to receive the discount.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Check out our website at waxitskinstudio.com for current availability. Follow our Facebook page or Instagram (@waxitskinstudio) for news, deals, last-minute openings, fun spa content and local specials.

What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?

Everyone is so excited to be back in the studio, clients and staff included! We all feel giddy getting back into our self-care routines, especially after an emotionally taxing time. We’ve had nothing but positive responses from our guests and we are so thankful for that! We’ve really missed taking care of people. It feels very comforting getting back to some sort of “normal” routine again, even if it’s a little different!

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Operating safely and responsibly is most important. We are following strict cleaning and disinfection practices while staying aware and informed of current regulations and prioritizing our own health. We’re fortunate to live in such a beautiful place with the mountains as our playground! The future may bring some more ups and downs, but for now, we are optimistic and hopeful that things are on the upward swing.