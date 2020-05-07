Open for Business: Well & Being Spa at Vail Marriott Mountain Resort
Name of business: Well & Being Spa at Vail Marriott Mountain Resort
Physical address: 715 W Lionshead Circle Vail, CO 81657
Phone number: 970.479.5004
Email: reservations@wbvail.com
Website: http://www.wbvail.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are selling e-gift cards and have a limited time offer: Purchase an e-gift card for a 50-minute service and receive an instant upgrade to an 80-minute and a complimentary spa gift upon arrival when we open back up. Get something for mom for Mother’s Day and the e-gift card will be sent right to her inbox.
How can the community support you?
Purchasing e-gift cards for a future spa appointment once the spa reopens. e-gift cards can be purchased here. (https://vmmr1657.na.book4time.com/spagift/)
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wellandbeingvail
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wellandbeingvail/
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
Our spa will be taking an enhanced approach to safety and wellness to ensure every employee and guest feel safe. Stay tuned to our social media channels and http://www.wbvail.com for the full list of action items our team will be making.
