Open for Business: Wishes the Toy Store

Keep the kids while at home with some fun, new indoor activities and outdoor toys from Wishes the Toy Store in Avon.

Name of Business: Wishes the Toy Store

Physical Address: 240 Chapel Place Avon, CO 81620

Phone Number: 970-845-0456

Email: asyouwishkids@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wisheskids.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Games, puzzles, toys, new spring kid’s clothing, and fun outdoor activities for curbside pickup. And as always, free, fun wrapping!

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are doing personal shopping by sending photo boards of ideas for categories requested by our customers. We also have a form you can fill out online. After choosing what you would like, we offer curbside pickup the same day!

How can the community support you?

Buy all your new outdoor toys, games, puzzles, and birthday presents from us here at Wishes. We also offer gift certificates that can be used over the phone if you don’t know what to get.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Follow us @wishestoystore on Facebook and Instagram or go to our website: http://www.wisheskids.com

What’s the response been?

Everyone’s excited to get new fun indoor activities and outdoor toys to keep their kids busy while at home.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are taking it day by day as the recommendations seem to constantly change. To keep our customers and staff safe, we plan on doing curbside pickup only for the next couple of weeks.