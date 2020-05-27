Open for Business: Zino Ristorante
Name of business: Zino Ristorante
Physical address: 27 Main St, Edwards, CO 81632
Phone number: 970-926-0777
Email: info@zinoristorante.com
Website: http://www.zinoristorante.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are open for table service as well as take out seven nights a week. The patio is open and we’ve also opened 50% capacity inside. Outdoor seating will be weather-dependent. We ask that people make a reservation so that we can accommodate the diners while following all health guidelines. Guests must wear a mask to enter and exit but can remove once the masks once seated. We’re open from 5 p.m. until about 9 p.m. We will still do take for food, wine and specialty cocktails.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We were doing food, wine and cocktails to-go, but now that we are allowed to open, we are happy to welcome people to our deck and indoors at 50% capacity.
How can the community support you?
Make a reservation for what night you want to come in and we are happy to see you again. We are able to take parties of up to eight people from the same household at this time. You can still get take out orders and gift cards through our website.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings? Our website or Facebook page.
What’s the response been?
Our community is amazing! We have been so grateful for the support of our wonderful guests.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We will follow the new guidelines and are happy to continue to serve this great community!
