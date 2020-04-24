Open for Business: La Tour

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, the Vail Daily has started the “Open for Business” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at twenson@vaildaily.com for more information.

Name of Business: La Tour

Physical Address: 122 E. Meadow Drive Vail, CO 81657

Phone Number: 970-476-4403

Email: info@latour-vail.com

Website: http://www.latour-vail.com

Vail Daily: What goods or services are you offering at this time?

La Tour: We are delivering oven-ready prepared meals from Vail to Dostero and also have curbside pickup. Please place orders one day or more in advance or up to 1 p.m. for day-of orders to guarantee delivery. Curbside Pick-Up available 11-2 We deliver Wednesdays-Saturdays from 3-6 p.m.

VD: How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

LT: It’s a whole new area of business to change out our menu like this. We’re offering amazing prices (Beef Wellington for $18) and it’s been an adjustment, but it’s also been fun to get creative during these times. We’ve adjusted the menu and added things like Chicken Immunity Soup and are having fun with it. We even suggest wine pairings like Portobello Mushroom Lasagna with a 2015 Colombera & Garella Nebbiolo from Italy.

VD: How can the community support you?

LT: Honestly, stock your wine cellar. Since we are able to offer boutique, specialty and cult wines through our purveyors, I can get killer stuff that is on-premises only, like single-vineyard bottles or Gran Cru wines from France, bottles that are only allocated to restaurants, etc., at liquor store prices. I can sell them to you until restaurants can open again (maybe on May 11?).

VD: What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

LT: Our website has our updated menu and we are communicating with our specials with our customers via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

VD: What’s the response been?

LT: Our customers have been so grateful! They are happy to speak with someone new and we give virtual hugs over the phone. Even though we deliver, they say they are just happy to get out of the house and pick up their order. They say the food tastes amazing and one person said it makes them feel more “human” to get to eat something different again. The staff is happy to be here, too. We’ve become a close-knit family since we only see each other these days. I have to tell them to leave at the end of their shift.

VD: What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

LT: Our plan is to continue to grow this new business of delivering meals, even delivering groceries and gourmet food products like olive oils, salts, chocolates, etc. Look for our Mother’s Day baskets coming soon.