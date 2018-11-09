Open house for new Avon Town Hall at 100 Mikaela Way is Nov. 13

AVON — Members of the public are invited to an open house at Avon Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. prior to the evening's council meeting. The open house provides the public with an opportunity to tour Avon Town Hall's new location at 100 Mikaela Way.

The new LEED Gold-certified building includes community space and meeting space that is open to the public on the first floor, in addition to staff offices on the second and third floors. The open house will allow the opportunity to mix and mingle with staff, locals and elected officials. Light fare and refreshments will be served.

Contact Liz Wood, communications manager, with any questions about this event at ewood@avon.org or 970-748-4087.