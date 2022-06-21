Open Space accepting applications for open position in Eagle

Trail building in the Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for a new committee member. If you are passionate about open space and trails in the town of Eagle, now is your chance to become involved.

The committee is looking for someone with a professional or academic background in wildlife management. The open position is for an alternate member.

To be eligible for the appointment, you must be a resident of the town of Eagle, own real property or own a business within the town, or be employed within the town limits.

The purpose of OSRAC is to provide additional expertise to the Town Council and the town staff necessary to enhance and facilitate open space and recreation in the town. In addition, OSRAC acts as a catalyst between the town, residents, relevant stakeholders and the broader community to expand and improve the town’s internal and adjacent open space and recreation opportunities within the context of the town’s commitment to conservation, social and environmental objectives.

More information about the town of Eagle Open Space program and the OSRAC can be found on the town website.

The application deadline is Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The application can be found at TownofEagle.org .

Contact Brian Lieberman, open space and trails manager for the town of Eagle, with any questions. Lieberman can be reached at penspace@townofeagle.org or 970-328-6542.