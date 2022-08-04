Open water championships will close Nottingham Lake for two days

More than 100 swimmers will converge on Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 for the Colorado Swimming Open Water Championships, a USA Swimming sanctioned event.

Nottingham Lake will be closed to fishing, boating and swimming from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Part of the beach and swimming area will remain open throughout the weekend. The beach and grass area on the North side of the lake will be partially closed to the public during the entire weekend to accommodate this event.

The Open Water Championships includes a 5-kilometer competition for Master’s levels at 9 a.m., a 5K race for swimmers 15 to 18 years old at 11:30 a.m. and a half-mile competition for swimmers 11 to 14 years old at 1:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, there will be a 1-mile competition beginning with the Master’s age category at 9:30 a.m. The same distance will be completed by youth ages 14 to 15 years old between 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Races may have a delayed start due to any inclement weather in the area.

For more information about this event or the lake and beach closure, please visit AvonRec.org or contact Recreation Director Michael Labagh at 970-748-4446 or mlabagh@avon.org .