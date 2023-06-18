Opening day of Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show successful in sun and shopping

Mountain Bluebird Farm’s stand featured fresh vegetables as well as plant starts for sale for the aspiring gardener looking to grow their own vegetables at the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show on Sunday.

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

The delicious scent of roasting cinnamon floated through the air in Vail Village’s Solaris Plaza. The source? The Bob’s Roasted Nuts tent, located on the west side of the plaza, where a constantly refilling line of eager customers awaited their purchase of a bag of fresh, hot, cinnamon-roasted nuts.

Bob’s Roasted Nuts was just one of over 148 tents featured at this Sunday’s opening day of the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show. This Sunday featured a welcomed sunny respite after many days of rain, and shoppers came out in droves.

At the market, you can find everything from fresh produce to fresh pastries, ceramics to photography. It is easy to find fresh fruits and vegetables, and each stand was full of customers on Sunday. Hot food, mainly coordinated around the International Bridge but also spread throughout the market, can be purchased from local favorite food vendors such as the Rocky Mountain Taco truck and the Agave/La Cantina booth. Other options include Greek food, barbecue, or salmon hot off the smoker. Dessert might mean a visit to the Mountain Minis donut truck, or a cold treat from Jeffreezz Jelato. If you get there early enough, you might even be able to secure a homemade pie from Helga’s pies, a popular stand that was completely sold out by early afternoon on Sunday.

Beyond the food, the market hosts art vendors galore. Looking for a painting of aspens to mount on your wall? A sign made from the side of a repurposed former wine barrel for your kitchen? A cute collar for your dog? You can find all of this, and more, at the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show. For energetic kids in search of adventure in the midst of the vendor stands, there is even a mechanical bull, and a bounce house shaped like a horse to play in. Remember to bring cash to fully experience the market — although plenty of vendors take card payments, many vendors are cash only.

Mindy Jarrard, owner of Kady’s Kollars, poses with her dogs inside of her booth at the first Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show of the season on Sunday. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Mindy Jarrard, Vail local and owner of Kady’s Kollars, has been selling her specially designed dog collars and leashes at the market for several years. “June’s always a good crowd,” said Jarrard. “I was just glad the sun was out today and not raining. We’re always excited to be back at the markets. It was a good day.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Stop by the Mountain Bluebird Farm stand if you feel ready to test out your green thumb — in addition to vegetables, this stand sells plant starts that you can cultivate in your own garden. Noah Price, a farmer at Mountain Bluebird Farm, a two-acre farm in Hayden that grows organic produce and flowers, said that on Sunday, they “sold a lot of basil plants and tomato starts. People are excited to have a garden.” Mountain Bluebird Farm may have found a niche for itself at the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show. “There’s not many other people around here selling that kind of stuff,” said Price.

Sam Pines, owner of Pines Nut Butters, shows off his array of wares in his tent at Sunday’s Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

The market’s emphasis on local vendors shines throughout Vail Village — almost every tent featured a Colorado-owned business. Sam Pines, owner of Pines Nut Butter, sells a variety of all-natural nut butters that he makes fresh each week in Silverthorne. “This is my second year in Vail, and it is one of the best farmers’ markets that I do,” said Pines, a schoolteacher in Breckenridge. “I’ve had the business for just over a year, but I’ve been making nut butters for three-and-a-half years now. I started just at little baby farmers’ markets in my hometown, and I’ve grown a lot in the last few years.” Like many other vendors at this Sunday’s market, Pines operates on the farmers’ market circuit in the area, visiting Dillion on Fridays, Steamboat Springs on Saturdays, and finishing the weekend at the markets in Vail and Breckenridge on Sundays.

Customers at Sunday’s market benefited from one additional resource that did not involve the exchange of goods: As they are at most large events in Eagle County, Walking Mountains Science Center’s Zero Waste Team was on-site to assist and educate shoppers about proper composting, recycling and trash disposal.

The Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show will run every Sunday through Oct. 8 on East Meadow Drive in Vail from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All of the vendors present on Sunday, June 18 will continue to attend the market throughout the season.