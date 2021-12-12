Opening of chairs 11, 14 brings Vail to nearly 1,200 acres

Snow is cleared from the Wildwood area Friday in Vail. Vail has received 20 inches of snow over the course of the last week and now has nearly 1,200 acres of terrain available to skiers and snowboarders.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Vail Mountain started running the Northwoods Express (Lift No. 11) and the Sourdough Express (Lift. No. 14) over the weekend.

And a busy weekend it was, with thousands packing Ford Park for the sell-out Powabunga music festival on Friday and Saturday.

Hundreds of cars spilled out of the parking structures and were allowed to park for free on Frontage Road in Vail during the Saturday ski day.

The opening of the two new chairs at Vail, coupled with Friday’s opening of Chair 3, brought Vail Mountain to nearly 1,200 acres of available terrain.

Vail recorded 20 inches of fresh snow over the course of the last week as storms blanketed Eagle County.

Ski Cooper, located on Tennessee Pass where Eagle County meets Lake County, opened for the season on Saturday.

Ski Cooper uses no artificial snowmaking and relies on December storms like the recent series of snow events in order to open to lifts skiers and snowboarders.

Summit County local Thomas “Trailer Tom” Miller rode the first chair of the season at Ski Cooper on Saturday; Miller also showed up early in the morning at Vail Nov. 12 to take the first ride up Gondola One for the season, as well.