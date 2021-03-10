Out on bond, Flores charged with misdemeanor, six new felony charges

Authorities allege that Jesse Flores, 20, of Gypsum, wrote numerous fraudulent checks totaling about $728,000 to steal vehicles in Eagle, Chaffee, Grand, Mesa, Routt and Summit counties, where he faces a total of 18 felony charges.

EAGLE — A 20-year-old Gypsum man already faces 18 felony charges spread out over multiple Colorado counties for allegedly writing about $728,000 in bad checks to steal a variety of cars, trucks, trailers, ATVs and snowmobiles from their owners last year.

He’s now facing one new misdemeanor and six new felony charges.

Jesse Flores has been charged with various combinations of motor vehicle theft, theft, fraud by check and forgery, all felonies, in Eagle, Chaffee, Grand, Mesa, Routt and Summit counties.

Prosecutors this week filed a new misdemeanor charge of cybercrime to scheme or defraud against Flores as well as six new felony charges for violation of bail bond conditions — one for each county where he is facing charges. The bond violation charges are punishable by 12-18 months in state prison.

According to prosecutors, the seven new criminal charges stem from the online sale of a hunting bow sale that went wrong in February. Flores was allegedly trying to sell a compound hunting bow on the internet and then failed to ship the bow or refund $775 in payment to a West Virginia man, even after a deputy started to investigate and made contact with Flores, according to an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office affidavit.

Promised the bow as well as $800 back for his trouble, the West Virginia man never got either, according to the affidavit. Instead, the man reportedly got a package containing a torn white envelope, with no cash or money order inside, but an apology letter from Flores.

“Dear Dave, I apologize for the issues that have come up with this bow. It is an amazing bow and I hope you enjoy it a lot. Within this package is the money order for $800. Please keep the money and the bow for your time. Sincerely, Jesse Flores,” the letter stated, according to the police affidavit. Flores reportedly maintained that he sent the man $800 in $50 bills as well as the bow, though he never provided police with a tracking number for the items.

Flores was advised of the new charges against him Tuesday in Eagle County Court.

In his other pending vehicle theft and check fraud cases, prosecutors allege that Flores wrote bad checks to buy vehicles and use them for as long as he could string along their sellers, and would later return the vehicles, some of them with damage, as law enforcement got involved.

Prosecutors said they have found evidence of about $728,000 in fraudulent checks and $50,000 in vehicle damages in total.

“We are aware of what is going on in all the other cases, and we are in contact with all the other jurisdictions and continue to work with them,” said Heidi McCollum, the district attorney for Colorado’s 5th Judicial District, which spans Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties.

Flores is next scheduled to appear in court in Eagle County on March 31; in Chaffee County on April 14; in Grand County on March 29; in Mesa County on March 25; in Routt County on March 23; and in Summit County on March 29.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.