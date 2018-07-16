Out with the old, up with the new: Demolition of old Eagle Valley Elementary School begins as new building wraps up

Adjacent to the demolition site of the old Eagle Valley Elementary School, there are about 65 tradesmen on site daily constructing the new Eagle Valley Elementary School, with as many as 120 tradesmen on site during peak times. The new building will include:

EAGLE — Walls that took weeks to build came down in moments as demolition began on Eagle Valley Elementary School.

As they did, memories flooded in and flooded out, as memories do, to make room for new memories in a new building a few dozen yards away.

Out with the old

Demolition started early Monday morning, July 16. It'll take about a week and a half to bring it down and haul it away, said David Hanen, superintendent with Haselden Construction, the general contractor overseeing all of Eagle County Schools' current bond projects.

Knocking it down is relatively uncomplicated. The giant yellow Cat from 360 Civil, a Gypsum firm, is ripping off roofs and pulling down walls. The rubble piles up close by, and when the piles get big enough, they load everything onto trucks and haul it away to be recycled.

"We're recycling as much as we can," Hanen said.

The metal and wood, of course, as well as the concrete and asphalt, and anything else that can be reused.

Among other things, recycled concrete is good for dust control on roads. Recycled asphalt is good for anything asphalt is good for.

But you have to do it correctly.

It's called Methods of Procedure, or MOPs, and that's where they make sure Holy Cross Energy has all of the electricity turned off, the town of Eagle has the water turned off and all the hazard stuff has been neutralized.

The doors were spray painted with big black numbers, indicating the day on which everything behind those doors containing asbestos had been mitigated. The building was constructed in 1973, when asbestos was thought to be safe, more or less. It turned out to be less safe, and crews had to deal with it all before demolition could begin.

Even after all of that, workers took one last look around Monday morning to make sure no one suffering from a bout of nostalgia was wandering the halls.

There's red tape around the entire building and people at every entrance to keep nostalgia seekers out of the building, so it doesn't come down around them.

The Haselden and 360 Civil crews did this exact thing a few weeks ago when they leveled the administration building next door.

When this building is gone, acres of green grass will cover the site where the school used to be.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.