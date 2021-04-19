Outside Scoop: Celebrate National Garlic Day by growing your own

Monday, April 19, is National Garlic Day.

Tijana Drndarski, Unsplash

Did you know there is an entire day dedicated to the stinky vegetable? Indeed, April 19 is National Garlic Day. The aromatic plant is actually a member of the lily family and is said to have originated over 7,000 years ago in central Asia. Today, over 80% of all garlic comes from China, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grow it here in the Vail Valley.

Garlic plants tend to be hardy and not impacted by many pests or diseases. The best time to plant garlic is actually in the fall; therefore, take this spring and summer to get acquainted with the different varieties and flavors.

Come autumn, you will plant the garlic bulbs 3 to 4 inches deep after you pull them apart. Their skin will feel papery and might even shed a layer, and that’s OK. Garlic should be planted before the cold because it needs to vernalize. Vernalization happens after long exposure to cold temperatures. And when you plant garlic in the fall instead of spring, it can grow to be two times the size!

Did you know Gilroy, California, claims to be the garlic capital of the world?

What other edible lilies are there? Onions, chives, leeks, and shallots.

Outside Scoop is written by freelance journalist Julie Bielenberg. Contact her at jbielenberg@mac.com .